Boko Haram Attacks Governor Zulum’s Convoy In Borno

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Prof. Babagana Zulum suffered an attack on Thursday, September 5, as gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents opened fire on his convoy.

Babagana Zulum
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum

The Borno Governor’s convoy was attacked in Konduga by 9pm while returning from a trip to Bama Local Government Area.

Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his “familiarity and need assessment tour” of the 27 LGAs in the state.

Konduga which has been attacked so many times by a faction of Boko Haram under the control of Abubakar Shekau is said to be near Sambisa forest.

Also Read: Boko Haram Burns Down 73 Houses, 28 Shops In Borno

A source told TheCable, “Luckily the governor, his commissioners and other vehicles in convoy escaped unhurt, but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets.

“Immediately after they fired at us, our men in collaboration with the armed personnel from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, retaliated and thwarted the ambush.”

This is, however not the first time Boko Haram insurgents will attack a Borno Governor’s convoy.

Kashim Shettima, the immediate past Governor of Borno State was also attacked by Boko Haram insurgents 7 months ago while on his way to Gamboru Ngala, still in Borno.

