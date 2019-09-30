Boko Haram: Buhari Centre Accuses Reps Member, Jaha Of Profiting From Terror Activities

The Buhari Legacy Centre (BLC) has accused the lawmaker representing Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency, Ahmadu Jaha, of massively profiting from terror activities in the North-East.

The pro-Buhari Centre made this known in a press conference on Monday in Abuja to address what it described as the “representation of Boko Haram in the Federal House of Representatives”.

Mr Jaha had alleged that the radical Islamic sect are currently occupying eight out of the 10 local government areas in Borno State.

The lawmaker even lamented on the floor of the House of Reps that the war against Boko Haram has not been transparent.

In a statement signed by Godwin Apeh, Director of Communications, the Centre accused Jaha of hiding under parliamentary immunity to sing the praises of the terrorist organization.

The group added that the lawmaker is sabotaging government’s efforts, painting an utterly helpless situation for his personal gains.

According to the Legacy Centre, Jaha and his collaborator use their salaries, allowances and constituency project allocations to finance Boko Haram.

While urging the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to probe some constituency projects, the group said measures should be put in place to fish out other pro-Boko Haram lawmakers in the National Assembly and prevent them from legalizing Boko Haram.