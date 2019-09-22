Boko Haram: Group Tasks EFCC, ICPC To Probe NGOs Undermining Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism

The Public Accountability Network (PAN) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the activities of certain Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) covertly undermining the country’s fight against terror.

The group appealed to the anti-graft agencies to forthwith probe the funding sources of NGOs in the NorthEast in a press conference signed by Executive Director, Mark Daniel Atawodi, on Sunday in Abuja.

This plea comes on the heels of the odious exposure of the Action Against Hunger, a supposed global humanitarian organization, secretly aiding and abetting terrorists, supplying them food and drugs.

After several cautions from the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD), the Nigerian Army declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa.

Consequently, the Public Accountability Network reckons that there could be more secret terrorist sympathisers disguising as NGOs, hence the Army should conduct an audit to ascertain their authenticity.

The group, therefore, urged the Army to work with the EFFC, ICPC and Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to trace the sources of finances of these NGOs.

According to PAN, these so-called humanitarian groups’ mission is to sabotage the military’s remarkable progress for their own selfish interest.

However, PAN called on the Army to not only ban any group found to be collaborating with Boko Haram but indict them and their managers put on trial with a view to securing the stiffest punishment possible.