Boko Haram Reportedly Executes Aid Worker Because ‘FG Deceived Them’

Ahmed Salkida, a journalist who is known to have access to the leadership of Boko Haram, has revealed that the group has executed one out of the six abducted aid workers of Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international non-governmental organisation (NGO).

He made this known via a tweet his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had kidnapped six aid workers, five male and a female in Damasak, Borno state.

However, one of the aid workers, a male, was shot at a close range in a video seen by Salkida, while the insurgents alleged that they did it because “the government deceived them”.

“Just In: #ISWAP has executed one of the six aid workers, working with the Action Against Hunger that was abducted two months ago in Borno,” he tweeted.

“One of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a short video clip seen by this reporter.

“The group, in a horrific video of the execution, said it took the action because ‘the government deceived them’ following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.

“ISWAP has also threatened to execute the other remaining staff of the International Non-Governmental Organisation (ACF/AAH). Recall, the INGO was declared persona non grata last week by the @HQNigerian Army for aiding terrorism in the region, an allegation the INGO denied.”

