Boko Haram Threatens To Kill South Africans Over Xenophobic Attacks

by Amaka

Popular Islamic Militant group, Boko Haram has threatened to kill South Africans over the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Boko Haram
Islamic Militant group, Boko Haram

The Islamic militant group has given the South African government an ultimatum of 24 hours to stop xenophobic attacks in the country unless terror will be unleashed on their citizens based in  Nigeria, Chad, Niger and other surrounding countries.

It appears the infamous terrorist group has listened to the plea of Nigerians to avenge the death of their fellow citizens and loss of their hard earned livelihood.

According to Nigerian Watch reports, this warning was contained in a brief YouTube video message.

The Islamic group also threatened to launch an attack on South African embassies in the aforementioned countries.

