Bovi Reacts After Getting DM From Depressed Fan

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bovi has taken to his IG page to share a DM he got from one of his fans who was suicidal at some point.
According to the DM, the person decided against committing suicidal after watching the comedian crack some jokes.
In his words;
I get mails like this all the time. I remember vividly my prayer to God when I started stand-up comedy professionally; “dear God, I don’t just want to make people laugh. I want to make them happy”. Mental health issues are real. Let’s not think people are bluffing all the time. Even people who threaten to take their lives but don’t also need help. Lastly, happiness is a choice. Let’s always remember that.
