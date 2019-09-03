Boycott South Africa And Their Businesses — Tuface

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tuface Idibia says Nigerians should boycott all South African businesses operating the country including the country.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner was reacting to the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans in their country.

The ‘One Love’ singer says South Africans who enjoy only 20 percent of wealth distribution should be allowed to face the white minority who control over 80% of the country.

He tweeted in Pidgin English thus: #boycottSOUTHAFRICA and all its businesses

Make them carry their country chop with oyibo wey dey control like over %80 of their economy.