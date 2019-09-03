Boycotting South African Businesses Not Solution To Xenophobia — YCee

Nigerian rapper and singer, YCee says boycotting South African businesses operating in Nigeria isn’t the solution to the ongoing xenophobia.

For a while now, Nigerians have been gruesomely murdered or badly treated in South Africa but the ugly scenario took a uglier turn some days ago and has continued with several reports, videos and photos from South Africa showing brutal attacks of Nigerians and other Africans in the country.

Following the renewed attacks on compatriots in South Africa, Nigerians at home and some abroad are advocating the boycot of businesses owned by South Africa like MTN, DSTV, Shoprite, operating in Nigeria.

However in a tweet on Tuesday, YCee says that is not the answer as these businesses are also means of livelihood to many Nigerians employed there.

For YCee, it is the government’s duty and obligation to bring xenophobia to a halt.

He said, “Everyone screaming boycott this and that forgetting that these businesses here are still employment opportunities.

The solution behind this lies in diplomatic conversations! It is the government’s obligation and duty to take immediate action. ”