Brazil Legend, RonaldinhoTo Come Out Of Retirement At 39

Ronaldinho

Columbia’s most successful team, Independiente Sante Fe, has announced that Brazil legend, Ronaldinho (39) would temporarily come out of retirement to feature the side during a friendly on October 17th.

The skillful Brazilian had a highly successful career span of over 17-year with PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Flamengo.

He is also a holder of prestigious titles such as the FIFA World Cup, LaLiga and co. He was also a member of the Brazilian national team side that won the 2002 FIFA World cup in Korea.

He is more known for his direct run and amazing free-kicks technique.

