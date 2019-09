Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has been served a summon document by a federal high court in Abuja, to appear before it within 14 days.

Read Also: Fatoyinbo Vs Busola Dakolo: PFN Declares Probe Inconclusive

According to theCable, this was made known in a court summon document on Monday.

More to follow…