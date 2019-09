BREAKING: Mad Melon Of Danfo Driver Dies

The death has been announced of veteran singer, Oghenemaro Emeofa, popularly known as Mad Melon.

Mad Melon, one half of veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers, was said to have died on Wednesday night at a hospital in Ajegunle area of Lagos, after a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

Mad Melon, with his partner, Mountain Black, came to limelight in 2003 with the hit song, ‘Danfo Driver’.

The fame, however, faded off after a few years.