Bride Collapses As Groom’s Ex-Girlfriend Showed Up At Wedding With Hefty-Looking Men In Edo

The International Pentecostal Holiness Church, Benin, was thrown into a great pandemonium after a woman who claimed to have been jilted by the groom showed up during the church wedding to halt the matrimony.

On getting into the church, the angry woman seized the microphone from the presiding pastor and demanded that the wedding be called off.

Read Also: I Have No Reason To Live Without You; Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her Husband On 8th Wedding Anniversary

Speaking after taking over the mic, the distressed woman who addressed the groom as Dele said the groom has actually proposed to her as far as 2017 after seven years of courtship and that they are in a blood covenant.

Her words:

“He (Dele) no longer picked my calls. He abandoned me. Why? What did I do to you?”

The bride was said to have collapsed as soon as Dele began to weep.