Bride’s Sisters Twerks On Groom To Test If He Can Be Faithful By Not Having Erection (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
The sisters twerking on the groom
The sisters twerking on the groom

A video has popped up on the social media scene capturing the moment sisters of Cameroonian bride twerk on the groom to test if he would get an erection to ascertain if he would be able to resist the temptation of not cheating their sister.

Read Also: Actress Yvonne Jegede Talks About Relationships, Marriage

According to reports, such is said to be the tradition in Cameroon and if he gets an erection, he would be denied marrying the wife.

Watch the video below:

0

You may also like

4 Fun Ways to Stay Young

10 Foods to Avoid Before Going to Bed

7 Reasons You Should Never be Unfaithful

Facebook Event: Using Technology To Get The Love You Want

Jim Iyke Bullies Me Even Till Now - Ini Edo

Jim Iyke Bullies Me Even Till Now – Ini Edo

4 Things that can Spoil a Perfect Honeymoon

10 Simple Ways To Gain Greater Control Over Your Life

How to Apologize to Your Spouse

Couples in bed

”I Get Anxious Whenever I Get To Pant Removal Level And My Heart Pants Whenever I Want To Insert My D*ck” – Man Cries Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *