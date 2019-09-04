Broda Shaggi Writes Open Letter To Buhari, Osinbajo

Popular Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and VIce President Yemi Osinbajo.

The comedian penned the letter to the president and his vice over the increasing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

He challenged the president to react decisively to the situation as he called him a bigot.

The comedian also urged Nigerians to stop destroying the businesses of people in Nigeria, as he revealed that South Africans would be laughing at us Nigerians.

