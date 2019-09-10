Buhari: Boko Haram Will Be Treated As Bandits

Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that what’s left of Boko Haram in the Northeast, Nigeria are bandits, and will be treated as such.

President Buhari made this known when he granted audience to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Mr. Peter Maurer, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said “Boko Haram has been degraded, but its members are still a nuisance around Lake Chad and surrounding islands.

Read Also: Shiites: Don’t Create Another Boko Haram, Reno Omokri Warns Buhari

“That is why we are cooperating with Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic, and other countries. We are also using the Air Force quite effectively. They are bandits, and we will continue to treat them as such.”

