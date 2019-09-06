‘Buhari Can Not Remember Where He Dropped His Certificate’ – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in an interview on Channels TV, begged Nigerians to pardon President Buhari for misplacing his certificate.

Lai Mohammed, while speaking on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Friday, said Nigerians should please pardon the president as he can not remember where he kept his certificate.

The minister went on to say it has been 53 years since Buhari completed his secondary school education and has no idea where he kept the certificate.

Watch the video below;