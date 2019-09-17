Buhari Copied America In Constituting Economic Advisors: Oby Ezekwesili 

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has revealed that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a council of economic advisors led by Professor Doyin Salami was copied from America.

President Buhari and Oby Ezekwesili
Recall that on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a council of economic advisors to be chaired by Professor Doyin Salami, while former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Charles Soludo is a member.

The former minister of education, however, hailed the decision to set up this council she described as a copy from America.

She went further to urge the members of the committee to tell the president that he has mismanaged the country for the last four years.

