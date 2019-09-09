Buhari Failed To Defend Himself Before Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to defend himself before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal over not having a WAEC certificate.

The opposition party therefore urged Buhari to vacate office with immediate effect following a video where Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, begged Nigerians to pardon Buhari over not having WAEC certificate controversy.

However, Lai Mohammed has described the video as doctored and has been released to ridicule the Buhari administration by “a deperate opposition”.

Mohammed was heard in the video, saying Buhari left secondary school 53 years ago, so should be pardoned for not knowing where he kept the certificate.

“Fifty-three years after a fellow had left secondary school, 53 years! I think we should pardon him if he does not even know where he has kept it (certificate),” Mohammed says in the video.

However, PDP’s spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan in a briefing in Abuja on Sunday, said: “Our party mocks the Buhari Presidency for pushing out the video wherein the minister pleaded with Nigerians to pardon President Buhari over his false WAEC certificate claims.

“PDP notes the deliberate ploy of Alhaji Mohammed to appeal to sentiments, seeing that Mr. President had failed to defend himself before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”