Buhari Goofed While Answering Question At UN General Assembly (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
President Muhammadu Buhari at the UN general Assembly
President Muhammadu Buhari at the UN General Assembly

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment president Muhammadu Buhari goofed while answering a question presented at him at the UN General Assembly.

In the video, the panellists asked him about the young population in Nigeria and what the resilient future would be like.

Buhari, while reacting to the question, began by answering with a prepared speech on climatic change and Nigeria’s commitment to making it better.

Watch the video below:

