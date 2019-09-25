Buhari Goofed While Answering Question At UN General Assembly (VIDEO)

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment president Muhammadu Buhari goofed while answering a question presented at him at the UN General Assembly.

In the video, the panellists asked him about the young population in Nigeria and what the resilient future would be like.

Read also: Buhari Is Nigeria;s 15th President And I Have Been Destined To Be The 16th: Pastor Bakare

Buhari, while reacting to the question, began by answering with a prepared speech on climatic change and Nigeria’s commitment to making it better.

Watch the video below: