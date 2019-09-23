Buhari Is Nigeria’s 15th President And I Have Been Destined To Be The 16th: Pastor Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2011, has declared that he would succeed the former military president in 2023.

Speaking in a now-viral video, the Latter Rain pastor said that Buhari is the number 15th president of Nigeria before going on to add that he has been destined to succeed Buhari by being the number 16th president.

“Take it to the mountain top if you have never heard it before. I am saying it to you this morning, in the scheme of things, as far as politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours sincerely is number 16. I never said that to you before, I want to let you know it this morning; nothing can change it, in the name of Jesus. He (Buhari) is number 15; I am number 16,” Bakare said, placing his right hand on his chest.

Watch the video below: