Buhari, Jonathan Lack Education On How To Lead Nigeria: Gumi

An Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has said that both former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari lack education on how to lead Nigeria.

Gumi said this, when Isah El-Buba, general overseer of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministry International, (EDOMI), paid him a visit in Kaduna on Thursday.

Gumi said: “People are poor today, all the kidnappings, banditry and armed robberies, among others, are ways of the masses to express their anger about the system,” Gumi said.

“Unless the elites who are mostly politicians stop living in presumed paradise amidst poverty and rancour, they would soon be paying for their mischief.”

He decried the high rate of illiteracy in the north, adding that northern leaders are not willing to provide qualitative education for the people because of their greed.

According to him, Jonathan and Buhari “are not good for Nigeria because they lack proper education to steer the affairs of the country”.