Buhari Ordered To Step Down Amid Certificate Drama

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has ordered President Muhammadu Buhari to vacate office with immediate effect, following a now-viral video which showed Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, saying Nigerians should forgive the President over the loss of his certificate.

This was contained by a statement that was released by the Spokesman of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Statement below:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed the video of the media interview by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and surmised that President Muhammadu Buhari should save the judiciary and the nation further troubles by immediately throwing in the towel and vacating the presidential seat following the official admission that he (Buhari) does not possess a WAEC certificate, contrary to his claims and disposition before the law.

Our party mocks the Buhari Presidency for pushing out the video wherein the Minister pleaded with Nigerians to pardon President Buhari over his false WAEC certificate claims.

PDP notes the deliberate ploy of Alhaji Lai Mohammed to appeal to sentiments, seeing that Mr. President had failed to defend himself before the Presidential petition tribunal.

The party berates the Buhari Presidency for believing that in pushing the video into the public space, it could influence the mind of the tribunal to bend the law after solid evidence has been presented before it against President Buhari.

The PDP holds that the pronouncement and appeal for pardon issued by the government’s spokesperson, who is also a lawyer, is a direct guilt plea, which cannot save President Buhari from the course of justice in this matter.

From the official pronouncement by the Minister on national television, it is no longer in dispute before all Nigerians that President Buhari does not possess the educational certificate he claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his Presidential nomination form.

In this latest shenanigan, President Buhari and his handlers ought to have known that the law, which the judiciary is bound to uphold, is a respecter of no man.

The PDP reminds President Buhari of how his Presidency vehemently applied the law in a similar circumstance to remove ahead of an arm of government; a situation, which renders his plea for a pardon a complete nullity before the law.

The PDP holds that if President Buhari indeed seeks a pardon from Nigerians, he should do the needful by toeing the path of honour and vacating the Presidential seat without further delay.

It is disheartening that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) would put our nation through the troubles of legal hassles when they knew all the while that they were building something on nothing.

The PDP, therefore, urges the Judiciary to consider the evidence before it and rescue our nation by expediting its verdict to point to nothing other than the justice of the matter in the Presidential election petition.