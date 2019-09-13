Buhari, Osinbajo Have Different Visions For Nigeria: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has opined that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have different thoughts and visions for Nigeria.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

This is coming after President Buhari expressed that 100 million Nigerians will be lifted out of poverty in ten years, while Vice President Osinbajo expressed that ten million Nigerians will be lifted out of poverty in ten years.

Reacting to the disparity in the statement of the first two citizens of Nigeria, the former lawmaker expressed that their is a crisis within the leadership of Nigeria that is affecting the growth of the nation.

See his tweet below:

 

