President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This is coming following the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigerians in South Africa have come under severe attack, prompting Buhari to send a ‘special envoy’ to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read Also: Nigerians Hurl Insults At Kate Henshaw Over Comment On Xenophobia