“Buhari Planning 3rd Term” – Deji Adeyanju Alleges

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media critic, Deji Adeyanju, has taken to his social media page to allege that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning on extending his tenure than the constitutional two terms.

Deji Adeyanju
Social media critic, Deji Adeyanju

The staunch critic of President Buhari led administration is making this strong allegation partly as a result of the continued detention of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Also Read: Nnamdi Kanu Is Senseless’ – Deji Adeyanju Reacts To Planned Attack Of Buhari In Japan

Also, the critic has continuously labeled this government failure and this new attack seems to be connected with the purported detention of critics of this administration.

Is there any truth in this new accusation? President Buhari is in his second and last term in office as President based on the constitution of Nigeria. It seems the politicking for 2023 elections is on.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Deji Adeyanju, Muhammadu Buhari, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Senator Adeleke Slams Festus Keyamo For Saying He Forged WAEC Certificate

Police charges Senator Adeleke with certificate forgery

2015: Group Alleges Plots To Blackmail Jonathan

Tinubu gives more reasons why Nigerians must vote back Buhari

Governorship Hopeful, Bamidele Resigns As Ekiti Reps Caucus Leader

Wamakko’s Suspension Was A Mistake – PDP BoT

Tinubu: Boko Haram Insurgency Evidence Nigeria Has No Government

Tinubu

Tinubu now Buhari’s chief slave – Fani Kayode

Saraki Talks On PoliceReformBill As He Reacts To Death Of Kolade Johnson

What Senate President Bukola Saraki Said About The New Police Reform Bill Would Make You Thrilled As A Nigerian

2015: Jonathan Has Surpassed Nigerians’ Expectations Despite Security Challenges – Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *