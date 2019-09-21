“Buhari Planning 3rd Term” – Deji Adeyanju Alleges

Popular social media critic, Deji Adeyanju, has taken to his social media page to allege that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning on extending his tenure than the constitutional two terms.

The staunch critic of President Buhari led administration is making this strong allegation partly as a result of the continued detention of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Also, the critic has continuously labeled this government failure and this new attack seems to be connected with the purported detention of critics of this administration.

Is there any truth in this new accusation? President Buhari is in his second and last term in office as President based on the constitution of Nigeria. It seems the politicking for 2023 elections is on.

See his tweet below: