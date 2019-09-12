Buhari Reacts To His Victory At Election Tribunal

by Eyitemi
Atiku and Buhari
Atiku and Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his Twitter handle to react, following his victory against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the election petition tribunal.

Buhari, in his reaction, described the victory as well-deserved for Nigerians who trooped out to cast their votes for him during the last presidential election.

His words:

Today’s ruling is a well-deserved victory for Nigerians who trooped out overwhelmingly to elect us for a second term in office. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated!

Read Also: Buhari Vs Atiku: Why Nigerians Should Not Be Surprised On Tribunal Rulings – Fani Kayode

I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God, and to all Nigerians. And I commend the judiciary for dispensing justice without fear or favour.

With this ruling, it is now time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.

I am hereby extending a hand of fellowship to everyone who felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election and went to court. It was well within your democratic rights to go to Court. Now that the Court has spoken, let us join hands to move Nigeria to the Next Level.

See his tweet:

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, President Buhari
0

You may also like

2015: APC Govs Back Consensus Candidate

I’ve Returned Mandate Which Nyako Stole Back To PDP – Acting Governor

Daniel, Kashamu Lock Horns Over Ogun East PDP Senatorial Ticket

Senator Zanna’s Death, Big Blow To Senate – Mark

APC Holds ‘Grand Rally’ In Yobe, Proves INEC Wrong On 2015

Southern Kaduna PDP Youths Vow To Oppose Yero Endorsement For 2015

Jonathan Will Never Condone Any Act Of Corruption No Matter Who’s Involved – Presidency

Buhari

Does Buhari listen to the masses at all – CAN on Buhari attending OIC meeting

Impeachment: Panel Clears Al-Makura Of Nasarawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *