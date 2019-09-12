Buhari Reacts To His Victory At Election Tribunal

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his Twitter handle to react, following his victory against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the election petition tribunal.

Buhari, in his reaction, described the victory as well-deserved for Nigerians who trooped out to cast their votes for him during the last presidential election.

His words:

Today’s ruling is a well-deserved victory for Nigerians who trooped out overwhelmingly to elect us for a second term in office. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated!

I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God, and to all Nigerians. And I commend the judiciary for dispensing justice without fear or favour.

With this ruling, it is now time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.

I am hereby extending a hand of fellowship to everyone who felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election and went to court. It was well within your democratic rights to go to Court. Now that the Court has spoken, let us join hands to move Nigeria to the Next Level.

