Buhari Satisfied With How We Have Handled Xenophobia: Ramaphosa

An envoy sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to hold talks concerning latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians has informed him(Ramaphosa) that Buhari was pleased with the way the country dealt with the problem.

Ramaphosa said this during his address to a special joint sitting of parliament, according to a report by SABC.

He said, “I spoke with the former minister, Jeff Radebe, who told me he was well received by the President of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, who expressed great respect for the effort we are taking to deal with this matter.

“But he also confirmed that he will be coming for a state visit in our country notwithstanding what has happened and I really appreciated that.”

He added, “We should consider as many countries have, the regulations that will regulate how people from other nations can operate businesses, how they can participate in businesses within the small and medium enterprises.”