Buhari Used Sowore To Oust Jonathan But Doesn’t Want A Repeat For Himself: Omokri

by Eyitemi
Sahara-Reporters Omoyele Sowore
Sahara-Reporters Omoyele Sowore

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari used the embattled convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, to oust former presidential aide, Goodluck Jonathan, from power and doesn’t want him to be used against him.

Read Also: FG Charges Sowore To Court For;Insulting; Buhari

He made the comment in reaction to the new charges levied against Sowore by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

His words:

Muhammadu Buhari used Sowore & saharareporters against Jonathan and he will NEVER let them be used against him. Sowore should have known that the first person a feudal king kills is the kingmaker that got him the throne. So he cant remove him from the same throne.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Omoyele Sowore, Reno Omokri, sahara reporters
0

