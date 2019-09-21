Buhari Used Sowore To Oust Jonathan But Doesn’t Want A Repeat For Himself: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari used the embattled convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, to oust former presidential aide, Goodluck Jonathan, from power and doesn’t want him to be used against him.

He made the comment in reaction to the new charges levied against Sowore by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

His words:

Muhammadu Buhari used Sowore & saharareporters against Jonathan and he will NEVER let them be used against him. Sowore should have known that the first person a feudal king kills is the kingmaker that got him the throne. So he cant remove him from the same throne.

