Buhari Vs Atiku: Nigerians Divided As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

by Verity
President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar
Buhari and Atiku

As Nigerians wait with bated breath for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT) to deliver judgment on Atiku Abubakar’s petition against Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the last election, Nigerians are divided as to whether the petitioner or the petitionee will take the day.

While some are rooting for Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to win the case, others are saying Buhari will maintain his victory because the judiciary has been pocketed.

Taking to Twitter, Nigerians share their sentiments on what might come in a few hours.

Those who believe Atiku will win

 

 

Those who don’t think so

0

