Buhari Vs Atiku: Nigerians Divided As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

As Nigerians wait with bated breath for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT) to deliver judgment on Atiku Abubakar’s petition against Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the last election, Nigerians are divided as to whether the petitioner or the petitionee will take the day.

While some are rooting for Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to win the case, others are saying Buhari will maintain his victory because the judiciary has been pocketed.

Taking to Twitter, Nigerians share their sentiments on what might come in a few hours.

Those who believe Atiku will win

Its no news that @OfficialPDPNig @atiku won the 2019 presidential election, so I hope to see justice delivered in his favour in #PEPT today. I never regretted being in that team & I still believe in a #BetterNigeriaWithAtikuObi#PEPTSackBuhari #PEPTSAVENIGERIA — Ayeesha Musa (@AyeeshaMusa1) September 11, 2019

Irrespective of whatever happens today, @atiku has been my choice & the choice of millions of progressive minded Nigerians for president, and he always will be. Good luck to Atiku, good luck to Nigeria. #PEPTSAVENIGERIA pic.twitter.com/RfezalTFoK — Chijioke Mbaka (@Mbaka_Ogonnaya) September 11, 2019

IN A SANE country the legislature would have impeached a president that forged his certificates. He would have been facing long sentences for forgery and lying under oath. His pension (if he worked for the government in this case the Army) would be terminated. #PEPTSAVENIGERIA — Biodun (@nuezi_7) September 11, 2019

If #PEPT rules that Buhari is the winner without his qualifications to be President, I'm resuming work as GMD of @NNPCgroup as the GMD on Monday. Nobody should tell me rubbish. Who is with me? #JudgementDay #PEPTSAVENIGERIA — Tekena Alamina (@Tk_Alamina) September 11, 2019

Those who don’t think so

I'm not hopeful that Atiku will win today!

The Judges will use technicality as usual to knock out every petition. Judiciary has been pocketed by Executive.

You can't tell me nothing!#PEPTSAVENIGERIA — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) September 11, 2019

Nigerians are funny tho, so yah all are lowkey expecting Atiku to defeat Buhari at the tribunal today, forget all those plenty judges wearing wig and Lab coat, this Case has already been closed and seal on arrival. #PEPTSAVENIGERIA pic.twitter.com/fHDpwKs2V6 — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 11, 2019