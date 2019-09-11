Buhari Vs Atiku: Why Nigerians Should Not Be Surprised On Tribunal Rulings – Fani Kayode

by Eyitemi
Femi Fanikapode and President Buhari
Fani-Kayode and President Buhari

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has said that Nigerians need not be surprised about president Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the election petition tribunal simply because not only was the election rigged, the court was also rigged.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode concluded by saying that the Buhari-led administration controls all the three arms of government in Nigeria.

 

His words:

Read Also: Why Nigerians Are Experiencing Hardship, Poverty, Sickness: Buhari

If anyone is surprised by today’s ruling in the @Atiku/MBuhari case then they still don’t understand the nature of the beast we are fighting and the gravity of the situation we are in. They didn’t just rig the election, they rigged the courts too! They control ALL 3 arms of Govt.!

See what he tweeted:

 

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, Fani Kayode, President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Acting President, Osinbajo meets with Nigeria Military officers

Senate stops move to restrict NYSC members’ postings

Chinese Super League suspend Villas-Boas and Hulk

Another bridge built by Gov. Okorocha collapses in Owerri

INEC officials apprehended over alleged N138 million fraud

Ooni of Ife tells Nigerians who to vote as president in the 2019 February election

See First Students From UNIUYO To Graduate With First Class From Nigerian Law School

Finally, Immigration Employs 888 Out Of 6.5 Million Applicants

Babcock University: Parents of forced to queue at Children’s convocation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *