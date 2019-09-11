Buhari Vs Atiku: Why Nigerians Should Not Be Surprised On Tribunal Rulings – Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has said that Nigerians need not be surprised about president Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the election petition tribunal simply because not only was the election rigged, the court was also rigged.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode concluded by saying that the Buhari-led administration controls all the three arms of government in Nigeria.

His words:

If anyone is surprised by today’s ruling in the @Atiku/MBuhari case then they still don’t understand the nature of the beast we are fighting and the gravity of the situation we are in. They didn’t just rig the election, they rigged the courts too! They control ALL 3 arms of Govt.!

