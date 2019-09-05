Buhari’s Aide, Ezekwesili Banter Words Over WEF In South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Thursday stated that former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili attending the World Economic Forum(WEF) in South Africa has nothing to do with Nigeria.

This was after Tiwa Savage announced that she was pulling out of a show in South Africa over xenophobic attacks on her people.

Also, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo was suppose to represent Nigeria at the WEF but pulled out over xenophobia violence.

It is in this light that Ezekwesili became an object of social media ridicule for attending the programme d,espite her country and other Africa countries pulling out.

Responding to Ahmad, Ezekwesili says she is a private citizen and doesn’t need the permission of the Nigerian government to attend the programme, asking that the presidential side be properly educated.

She said: Please send that aide to school to get proper education. Who told him that a private citizen like me needs their NigeriaGov to decide my participation @wef ? Imagine.

I am doing more for our at-risk citizens.

Who has time for their nonsense politicking with citizens’ lives?

And the presidential aide replied Oby saying though she is properly educated she has failed to understand the meaning of her attendance.