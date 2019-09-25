Buhari’s Desperation For Power Matches His Incompetence: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said the magnitude of the desperation with which President Muhammadu Buhari sought power is only matched by the incompetence with which he wields it.

Omokri said this on Wednesday via his Twitter handle, stressing that power is nothing except one knows how to use.

The former presidential aide, however, accused President Buhari of mostly knowing how to abuse power.

His words: The magnitude of the DESPERATION with which General @MBuhari sought POWER is only matched by the INCOMPETENCE with which he wields POWER. POWER is NOTHING except you know how to USE it. Unfortunately, Buhari mostly knows how to ABUSE it!