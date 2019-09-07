Buhari’s Government Is Trying To Bully Me: Oby Ezekwesili Cries Out

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has cried out to Nigerians as she expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is trying hard to bully her.

President Buhari and Oby Ezekwesili
President Buhari and Oby Ezekwesili

Recall that media aide to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad revealed to Nigerians that the former minister attended the World Economic Forum that held in South Africa despite the call by Nigerians to boycott South Africa and its business, following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former minister, in a series of tweet on Saturday, described the attacks on her by the presidency for attending WEF as a strategy designed to bully her.

See her tweets below:

