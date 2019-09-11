Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal Is A Shame To Our Educational System: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, has described the ruling of the Presidential Election Tribunal that President Buhari was eminently qualified to contest for the election as an eyesore to the educational system of the nation.

The staunch critic of the President expressed that the ruling that the President had the necessary academic qualifications to contest gives hope to children who don’t want to go to school when they think about President Buhari.

He tweeted:

With this judgment, how do we convince the next generation of Nigerians that education is vital? This judgment gives our 12 million out of school kids hope for the WRONG reason. Now they think if @MBuhari can do it, so can I. To hell with school!#GodBlessNigeria #GodBlessAtiku — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 11, 2019