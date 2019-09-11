Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal Is A Shame To Our Educational System: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, has described the ruling of the Presidential Election Tribunal that President Buhari was eminently qualified to contest for the election as an eyesore to the educational system of the nation.

Omokri and Buhari
Reno Omokri and President Buhari

The staunch critic of the President expressed that the ruling that the President had the necessary academic qualifications to contest gives hope to children who don’t want to go to school when they think about President Buhari.

Also Read: Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Claims That Tradermoni Was Used To Induce Voters

He tweeted:

 

Tags from the story
2019 Presidential Election Tribunal, Atiku Abubakar, Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Monkeypox :- Panic in Rivers state as Parents rush to school to take their children home.

Nigerian OAP Turned Rapper, N6 Sides Peruzzi

Fulani herdsmen sponsors are busy with trying to get PDP presidential ticket(see photos) – Buhari’s aide

UFC Fighter Justine Kish Literally Gets The Shit Beaten Out Of Her | See Photos

Five kidnappers murdered in Cross Rivers State

Fall Out Of APC Convention: We’ve Started The Process Of Reconciling Aggrieved Members – Odigie-Oyegun

Afriyie Acquah and ex-wife, Amanda

Afriyie Acquah’s Ex-Wife Reacts To Footballer’s Leaked Sex Tape (Photo)

Protesters Besiege Supreme Court Premises, Ask Arrested Judges To Step Aside

We’re Discussing With APC – LP Chieftain, Ogboru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *