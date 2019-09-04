Burna Boy Attacks M.I And AKA On Twitter

by Temitope Alabi
Burna Boy
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has slammed South African rapper, AKA who made some insensitive comments concerning the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

In a series of Tweets, Burna Boy slammed AKA, advising that he ensures he has security whenever they meet.

In his words;

And I knew you were retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gonna need it.

And it’s Fuck from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it.

Burna Boy Tweet

