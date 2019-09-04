Burna Boy Attacks M.I And AKA On Twitter

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has slammed South African rapper, AKA who made some insensitive comments concerning the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

In a series of Tweets, Burna Boy slammed AKA, advising that he ensures he has security whenever they meet.

Read Also: Vector, Perruzi Slam AKA Over Comment On Xenophobia In South Africa

In his words;

And @ akaworldwide I knew you were retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gonna need it.