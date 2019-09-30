Burna Boy’s Sister Cries Out For Help After Her Parent Danced Weirdly In Club (Video)

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu has cried out for help after her lovely parent, Bose and Samuel Ogulu were seen dancing weirdly in the club to a song by Fela.

The sister to the ‘Anybody’ crooner shared the video of the couple, who have been together for over 28 years, via social media with the caption:

“Help…. my parents are weird”

Information Nigeria recalls Bose Ogulu, the mum of the Nigerian performing artist, used to be legendary musician, Fela Anikulapokuti’s dancer while her father, Benson Idonije was his manager.

Watch the video below: