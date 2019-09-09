Busola Dakolo Demands Personal Apology, 10M Naira From Fatoyinbo

by Amaka

Busola Dakolo has demanded an apology and a sum of 10million Naira from the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
Nigerian photographer and mother of three, Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

A photo of the court papers served to the clergyman was extracted by Channels Television.

Fatoyinbo was on Monday summoned by a federal high court in Abuja, to appear before it within 14 days

In the court order filed on the behalf of Timi Dakolo’s wife by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, the celebrity photographer demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo writes an apology letter to be published on the front page of at least two national newspapers and aired on two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

Mrs Dakolo also demanded that Mr Fatoyinbo addresses a ‘personal apology letter’, showing honest remorse for his misdeed.

The singer’s wife had told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja that the defilement by Pastor Fatoyinbo has greatly affected her marital sex life.

Mrs Dakolo requested that a cost of action estimated at the sum of N10,000,000 (ten million naira) be paid to her.

See the photo below:

Tags from the story
Busola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Timi Dakolo
