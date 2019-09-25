Camon 12: Premium Smartphone Camera at a Sweet Price Point

A smartphone camera with premium features – amazing imaging, speed, latest innovation and technology with all round beauty certainly answers every question a potential buyer would have when in the market to buy a phone. TECNO has over the years proven to have a knack for making this possible with each flagship released into the Nigerian mobile market. The brand has just released a phone that delivers premium features at a sweet price point. What phone?

TECNO just unveiled the 6th generation of its Camera-centric line, the Camon 12 series, which has the Camon 12, Camon 12 Pro as well as the Camon 12 Air. It is important to state that these devices are an evidence of TECNO’s advanced innovation and perfect designs.

WHAT IS IN THE BOX?

Out of the box, the Camon 12 comes in a Nebula gradient inspired look, which is patterned after the star lines. This is one element that cannot be overlooked, as it gives the device an impressively stylish and glossy look that reflects under light conditions. Also, the Camon 12 has three colours – the Bordeaux Red, Aqua Blue and Midnight Black variants. This gives you three lines of choice to pick from when choosing one that best suits your personality.

Did I also mention that the device is impressively light? Yes, its 8.2mm thickness does not only make it very light, but also trendy and fits the hands properly when held.

In the box, you would find an anti-slip phone cover, white earphones, a white USB cord, a three-pin charger, an instruction manual; a warranty certificate; a Sim ejector as well as the Camon 12. In my box, I got the Aqua blue and to be honest with you, the look and feel of the Camon 12 is remarkable.

THE CAM*ERA

The TECNO Camon 12 is a further proof that the brand is big on Smartphone photography, having packed into this device a handful of advanced camera feature updates.

As a user of the Camon 12, you get to enjoy a 16-megapixel front camera, which is flanked by dual flashlights to enable you take crystal-clear selfies under lowlight conditions. It is great to state that this is a visible upgrade from its precedent, which was launched last year with a single front flashlight.

The device also has an upgraded Beauty mode, which includes an advanced 3D stereoscopic facial beauty to make your selfie more natural and charming, interestingly, the beauty mode also expands its scope to body beauty and video beauty.

Far from the usual selfie DNA of the Camon Series, the Camon 12 packs a lot of improvements with its Max Triple AI Rear Camera of 16MP + 2MP + 8MP which indeed guarantees you the perfect picture output – as you can now enjoy close-up shots without losing the smallest details due to the inclusion of a 2cm Macro photography feature on this new device. The macro photography mode will come in handy in scanning documents, showcasing close-up details of a product or just simply goofing around capturing close-up images for fun.

The above image shows the exact picture quality you can get when using the Rear Camera of the Camon 12 to take close-up shots, no fears TECNO has got you covered with the littlest of details when taking the perfect picture within a close range.

Also, with the rear camera, wide-angle photography takes a new stand, as users can enjoy up to 120° super-wide-angle shots – giving you the ability to capture amazing landscape, cityscapes and indoor architecture, without any hassle.

You do not have to worry anymore about that not so fantastic background when taking your pictures, the Camon 12 has an impressive Bokeh effect that helps you blur out the background, leaving you with a flawless image. You could give it a try.

THE CHIPSET

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset which makes possible Smart AI imaging, AI Camera, reliable connectivity and power efficiency – trust me, with all the power-packed in the Camon 12, the device would not get hot while performing powerful functions due to this new premium chipset.

I must commend the longevity of the Camon 12 battery after a single charge. I sent a lot of emails, instant messaging, took photos, watched movies, listened to music and played games on its 6.52-inch HD dot-notch screen (which by the way guarantees an amazing cinematic experience), and I still had some juice (battery) left at the end of the day.

The Camon 12 comes with top-notch security features, worthy to mention is the rear-mounted fingerprint and Face ID unlock, which makes the device really cool. The speed the Face ID works makes it my most preferred method of unlocking the phone.

All these features, and the Camon 12 sells for only ₦47,500 in Nigeria. That is premium features at sweet price point as I mentioned from the onset.

There is more. When you purchase the Camon 12, you’ll also be given a raffle ticket that entitles you for a raffle draw to win a trip to Europe courtesy of TECNO.

VERDICT

If you are looking out for my evaluation of the device, then here you have it, the Camon 12 is an amazing device to have. I score it an 8/10.