CAN Applauds NCAC DG, Runsewe For Speaking Against Bobrisky, Lesbianism, Homosexuality, Others

The Federal Government’s stance on same-sex marriage has been hailed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, saying it is a step in right direction.

The President of the Christian group Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said the notion of same-sex marriage or homosexuality is an abomination before God.

Ayokunle commended the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for his fight against lesbianism, homosexuality, transgender and other social vices.

The statement reads in part;

“At the creation, God created male and female, so, the so-called transgender is evil and ungodly

“I commend the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for his campaign against lesbianism, homosexuality, transgender and other social vices.

“Our Constitution and extant laws have no place for obnoxious practices such as same-sex marriage or homosexuality, transgender, sodomy and related practices. They are an abomination before God and they are alien to our culture as a people.

“Unfortunately it is being embraced by ‘some of our misguided brothers, sisters and friends.’”

This is coming days after the birthday party of Bobrisky was shut down by the police.