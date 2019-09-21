Cardi B And Offset Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Cardi B and Offset
Rappers Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

The couple who are parents to daughter Kulture tied the knots in a secret ceremony in September 2017.

Sharing a loved up photo with Offset, Cardi wrote;

“Happy marriage anniversary hubby. We keep learning and growing. That’s what marriage about.”

Offset on his part shared a video which captured different loved up moments of them and wrote;

He wrote “Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life.”

