Cardi B Drags Troll Over Hate Comment On Twitter

Rapper Cardi B has made it known that she is not one to be toyed with.

The Grammy-award winning rapper put a troll in his place after the latter took to Twitter to ask why the Bodak Yellow crooner is still famous.

The Twitter user, @Suuggsss, tweeted: “Why is Cardi B still famous?”

Cardi did not hold back in responding to the troll. She replied; “Cause bit*** like you keep talking about me… Why you still ugly even with that filter?”