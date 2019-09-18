CBN To Charge On Deposits, Withdrawals Above 500k

by Temitope Alabi
CBN
Mother of all banks, Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that effective from March 31, 2020, they will begin the full implementation of the cashless policy.

In the circular titled: “Re: Implementation of the Cashless Policy,” addressed to every bank, CBN stated that they will begin to charge on deposits.

Read Also: Take All Bad Naira Notes To Bank For New Ones On Monday: CBN Tells Nigerians

According to the circular, banks will begin to charge customers from Wednesday (today) three per cent processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgments of amounts above N500, 000 for individual accounts.

For corporate accounts, they will be charged five per cent processing fees for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgments of amounts above N3, 000, 000.

Tags from the story
Cashless Policy, cbn
0

You may also like

Petroleum Ministry to lose $8 billion

Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah quits acting

Death toll rises to 17 in London tower block fire

Nine time French Open Champion, Rafael Nadal set to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open Final

Whitney Houston’s daughter: ‘I can always feel her’

Ikoyi Whistle-blower sues EFCC, AGF

Interesting: Fake Soldiers Dealing in Fake Nigerian Army Kits Arrested in… Aba!

Yoruba Masquerades Spotted Doing The ShakuShaku Dance In Abeokuta (Video)

Saudi Arabia man beheaded for practicing witchcraft and sorcery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *