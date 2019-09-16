Cee-C Falls Out With Top Brands Over Alleged ‘Nasty Attitude’

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C is currently under attack over claims that she fell out with some leading brands due to her nasty attitude.

According to SDK blog, the Cegar boss has fallen out with hair boss, Miz Nwanneka and even though her contract is not yet over, their relationship in the beginning is no longer what is used to be.

The reason behind the fall out is said to be the reality star’s poor attitude to Business.

SDK revealed that she was informed by insiders that the N5million hair deal signed by Cee-C and Royal hair deal hit rock bottom on the same day, he handed her a white car which made headlines in June.

The CEO is reportedly patiently waiting for the contract he signed with her to be over so that he can quietly take back the car she got as brand Ambassador.

Cee-C, who also signed a contract that has expired with Sapphire scents, was also allegedly not in good terms with the brand until her contract expired.

Reports claim they had a clash when Cee-C and Tonto Dikeh were flown to Dubai for a photo shoot in early 2019.

Sources also claimed that Eye wear Brand, Miz Nwannekahad a disagreement with the reality star and vowed not to work with her again even though her contract may still be running.

The Insiders also allege that once when the reality star alongside her friend were approached for Ambassadorship deal,Cee-C allegedly said she would not be sharing the spot with anyone and the person was dropped.