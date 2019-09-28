‘Celebrities Could Not Praise Onyeama Who Rescued Nigerians From South Africa, But Are Shouting About Tacha’s Disqualification’ – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter page to as he calls it, shake tables.

Omokri in his tweet slammed Nigerian celebrities who have used their platform to speak more on the disqualification of Tacha than of the country.

In his words:

These celebs could not praise Allen Onyeama when @FlyAirPeace rescued Nigerians that Buhari government abandoned in the wake of SA’s xenophobia. But they are shouting on the rooftops over Tacha’s disqualification!

This is coming after Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija house last night following her fight with Mercy.