‘Celebrities Could Not Praise Onyeama Who Rescued Nigerians From South Africa, But Are Shouting About Tacha’s Disqualification’ – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter page to as he calls it, shake tables.

Omokri in his tweet slammed Nigerian celebrities who have used their platform to speak more on the disqualification of Tacha than of the country.

Read Also: Having Money Can Make You Happy: Reno Omokri Reveals

In his words:

These celebs could not praise Allen Onyeama when

@FlyAirPeace

rescued Nigerians that Buhari government abandoned in the wake of SA’s xenophobia. But they are shouting on the rooftops over Tacha’s disqualification!

This is coming after Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija house last night following her fight with Mercy.

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri, Tacha
0

You may also like

ASUU declares strike in Varsity

Police arrests four men for stealing phones

Two Nurse Arrested for Selling a 4day old Baby for 300k in Bauchi

EFCC Partners FBI To Fight Yahoo Boys

Nigerian man sets strict rules for his future wife (Photo)

I will continue to be President of Zimbabwe – Robert Mugabe

”Tinubu Is Fake And Only Fighting For His Own Interest” – Afenifere Leader

Woman arrested for buying baby for N300, 000

IBEDC to spend N5m to audit assets and provision of quality service to its customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *