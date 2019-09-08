Celebrities Reacts After Lynxxx, Genevieve Were Spotted Together

Lynxxx and Genevieve
Respectable Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, is currently trending on social media after the singer, Lynxxx, shared a photo of the duo hanging out.

The photo which was posted on Lynxxx’s official Instagram page has since sparked reactions from notable celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Charles Okocha and co.

Read Also: Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

Charles Okocha in his reaction said: ”Perfect couple shit bro when is it I will be your best man yo”

What Lynxxx posted below:

 

What celebrities are saying:

