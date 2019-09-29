Celebrity Tattoo Artist Bizzyaski Offers To Help Tacha Remove Her Davido Tattoo

Celebrity Tattoo artist Bizzyaski is the latest person to offer Tacha some sort of help.

Bizzy took to his IG page to advise people against slamming Tacha and saying so many hurtful things to her as it does not help anything.

Sharing a video on his page, the tattoo artist wrote;

TATTOO REMOVAL FOR TACHA COURTESY OF BIZZYASKI STUDIOS

We have closely watched the happenings of the past days in the Big Brother Naija House, particularly as it involves housemate, @Simply_Tacha and the enormous body-shaming of her by fellow housemates and many Nigerians.

Please, let’s learn to be nice to people no matter what even if they are not nice themselves, you don’t want to have a hand in the depression or (God forbid) suicide of another human.

While we are aware that she has been offered help for treatment of the alleged body odour, Bizzyaski Celebrity Tattoo Studios is also aware of the constant bashing she gets over the humongous tattoo of Davido’s head on her chest.

Incase Tacha wishes to remove the tattoo without a trace, we are hereby offering her our Premium Tattoo Removal Program free of charge.

The Premium Tattoo Removal Program by Bizzyaski Studios is an exclusive service which we have provided for many top celebrities and high networth individuals in the country over the years and it involves removal of complicated tattoos with our state-of-the-art advanced laser tattoo removal technology. We are also ready to help her crest any type of new amazing tattoos she may be interested in, since she is a lover of the body art.

It is our hope that this will add to the restoration of her self-esteem and give her a feeling of fresh start.

Our door is open to Tacha and we are waiting to receive her with open arms whenever she is willing to come claim her offer.

Signed,

Bizzyaski Studios.