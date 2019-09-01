Celebrity Week: Bobrisky In Soup Over Birthday Bash, Regina Daniels Loses Weight To Marriage life And More

Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky, whose highly anticipated birthday bash was set to hold on Saturday, is currently in a dilemma.

After promising to paint the town red, the Lagos Police Commissioner swiftly deployed 100 officers to disrupt his birthday bash to prevent a breach in peace and to ensure no immorality takes place at the venue.

Recall the Nigerian male barbie was also denied entry into the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to have a birthday bash/Meet and Greet event in 2017.

Many also believe that Bobrisky’s response to Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture might be the source of his present predicament.

The Director-General had threatened that he will be dealt with by the Federal Government.

The controversial celebrity, however, called off his bluff, stating that he rolls with the big bosses in government.

Hopefully, her bae comes to the rescue out of this mess.

In other news, Regina Daniels is not bothered about what people have to say about her sudden weight loss as she continues to drop new pictures showing off her slim physique.

The actress also debuted her newest tattoo in a midriff outfit.

Daniels-Nwoko definitely pays no mind to backlash she constantly receives in her comment section.

The actress is living her best life as always which Bobrisky hopes to do someday.