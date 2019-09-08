Celebrity Week In Review: Lilian Esoro In Trouble, Juliet Ibrahim And Other Major Breakups

Welcome back to our weekly recap of celebrity news.

This week has a been a roller-coaster ride for popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro with her name being used to peddle false news.

Lilian Esoro and her son
Lilian Esoro and her son

Popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus had reported that her fellow colleague Blossom Chukwujekwu had moved out of his matrimonial home which he shares with his wife, Maureen because he had impregnated the actress.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

According to Stella, Blossom had moved into Esoro’s apartment and blocked his wife on all social media platforms.

The actress had a good laugh about this report while dissociating herself from the rumors.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of Ubi Franklin‘s child denied getting pregnant for her ex-boyfriend and colleague, adding that she hasn’t set her eyes on him since their last movie together.

Blossom Chukwujekwu had also shared a cryptic post in reaction to the rumor even though he didn’t confirm it.

Information Nigeria recalls in July, an Ikeja High Court ruled out the divorce case between Lilian and her estranged husband, Ubi Franklin, advising that both parties go and settle their differences amicably.

Ubi and Lilian have maintained a very cordial relationship since they went separate ways months after their marriage.

While people were yet to recover from this rumor, actress Juliet Ibrahim opened up on how she met her ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr in a recent interview.

Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Their marriage produced a son but packed up in 2014 on grounds of infidelity.

JUliet Ibrahim and ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr
Ghanaian actress, ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Speaking at the interview with Delay on the Delay show, Ibrahim revealed that she met her ex-husband for the first time at a strip club.

The actress, who revealed that she was molested by her grand uncle and cousin, made this known after she was asked why the ex-wife of the son of a Pastor will be visiting strip clubs to have a “good time”.

