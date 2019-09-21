Celebrity Week In Review: Lizzy Anjorin And Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secrets Hit Social Media

Welcome back to our weekly recap of celebrity news.

This week has been a rough one for Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham.

It all began when news leaked that Anjorin was allegedly arrested for peddling drugs.

The actress began to point fingers at the Toyin Abraham for allegedly spreading the false news, claiming she creates fake accounts to troll other celebrities.

Abraham wasted no time in sharing a post threatening to sue the entrepreneur for defamation of character.

Not heeding to the threat, Anjorin rained abuses on the actress and she finally met a defamation file suit notice at her doorstep.

The drama continued as the actress released an exclusive interview insisting that the new mom is a bastard and she lied to Nigerians about having her son in UK whereas she gave birth in a traditional home in Nigeria

Toyin Abraham fired back with a video of her baby’s arrival at an expensive hospital in Lekki.

Just like Kemi Olunloyo, Anjorin was still stubborn and she disagreed, insisting her colleague from had her baby boy in a traditional home.

The actress also called the newlywed a bastard whose father denied her, adding that she is a pauper living a fake life, and she has no car or even a house, therefore she cannot afford a lawyer if she ever called one to intervene in the case.

Lizzy Anjorin further claimed the actress and her fans, Toyin Titans are the reason Nigerians are accused of peddling drugs overseas, since they alleged she is into drugs.

The mom of one called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct tests on them to check who takes drugs between them.

Realizing the embarrassment she has brought upon herself for the outburst, Anjorin shared a video apologising to her family and fans while stating that she can’t apologise to her colleague.

In a fresh video, popular Yoruba actors, Mr Latin and Yinka Quadri cautioned both actresses to cease from being nuisances in the Nollywood industry.

Mr Latin said the two actresses have been warned but they both seem unyielding.

In his words:

“As from now henceforth anybody that post anything on social media either Positive or negative, the individual will receive the wrath of the society and the industry. Enough is a enough. No artiste should interfere again. Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin, this is the last warning. If you post anything again you won’t like what will happen.