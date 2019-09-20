Channel Your Grievance To Leaders In Yoruba Movie Industry – Yomi Fabiyi Tells Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has called on his colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, to cease fire and look for a means to officially channel her grievances to the leaders of the Yoruba movie industry.

Fabiyi made this call following the frequent attacks by Lizzy Anjorin on a fellow actress, Toyin Abraham.

In an Instagram post, the ace actor hailed the actress for dropping an apology message to her fans and family for the dirty fight she had with Toyin Abraham.

See what he wrote below: